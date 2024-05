Skjei recorded two assists in a 6-3 victory over the Islanders in Game 5 on Tuesday.

While Skjei remains goalless in his last 11 outings, the blueliner has tallied an impressive 10 helpers over that stretch, including three with the man advantage. With injuries pilling up among the Canes' defensemen, the 30-year-old Skjei could see an uptick in both even strength and power-play minutes heading into the next round of the playoffs.