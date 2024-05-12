Skjei scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers in Game 4.

Ryan Lindgren took a tripping penalty late in the third period, and Skjei made the Rangers pay. The goal was Skjei's first of the playoffs, but he's been heavily involved with seven assists and 20 shots on net over nine postseason appearances. The defenseman also has a plus-6 rating, 15 hits and 11 blocked shots as he continues to thrive in a top-four role.