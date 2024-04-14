Skjei will not play Sunday against Chicago, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
As things stand, it sounds like Skjei is simply getting a rest day after suiting up for Carolina's first 80 games. The veteran blueliner has racked up 13 goals with a career-high 47 points this season. He should be back in the lineup for Tuesday's season finale against Columbus.
