Skjei provided two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Skjei led all skaters with 21:10 of ice time, added a hit, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating to go along with his two assists. This was his second game in a row with at least one assist but he had not provided a point for four games prior to that. With 39 points in 69 games, Skjei may be a good option for fantasy teams that need a well-rounded defenseman who contributes points without sacrificing other categories.