Skjei (personal) is expected to suit up Friday against the Flyers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Skjei is set to return after a one-game absence. The 28-year-old blueliner has six goals and 14 points with a plus-11 rating through 32 games this season. He'll skate in a top-four role alongside Brett Pesce.
