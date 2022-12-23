Skjei (personal) is expected to suit up Friday against the Flyers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Skjei is set to return after a one-game absence. The 28-year-old blueliner has six goals and 14 points with a plus-11 rating through 32 games this season. He'll skate in a top-four role alongside Brett Pesce.

