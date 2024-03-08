Skjei scored two goals in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

The 29-year-old blueliner reached double-digit goals for the second straight campaign in impressive fashion, getting pucks past Sam Montembeault in the first and third periods with some slick moves. Skjei is on a roll, collecting three goals and seven points over the last 10 games, and on the season he's racked up 10 goals and 35 points through 62 contests. He needs just five more points to record his first career 40-point season.