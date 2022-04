Skjei had two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Skjei was involved offensively against the team that selected him 28th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, assisting on second-period goals by Vincent Trocheck and Teuvo Teravainen. Thanks to nine points in his last nine games, Skjei has raised his season total to 38 -- one shy of the career high he set as a member of the Rangers in 2016-17.