Skjei scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in the second period as the Hurricanes blew open what had been a scoreless game after the first frame. Skjei is closing in on a career-best season with 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) through 60 contests -- his previous best was 39 points, a mark he reached in both 2016-17 and 2021-22.