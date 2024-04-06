Burns notched a power-play assist on six shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

With 40 points (10 goals, 30 assists) in 77 games, Burns' offensive production has regressed badly following the 61 points he produced last season. He continues to see solid minutes as part of the Canes' top defensive unit (21:40 average TOI, including 2:39 on the power play), but the 38-year-old defender isn't capable of producing the 70-plus point seasons he did back in his heyday. Manage your expectations accordingly.