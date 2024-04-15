Burns logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Burns set up the second of Seth Jarvis' two goals in the third period, which was the game-winner. Burns has slowed down on offense lately with just two helpers over his last nine outings. The 39-year-old is on track for another ironman campaign with 10 goals, 31 assists, 19 power-play points, 185 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 81 appearances. Assuming Burns plays Tuesday, he will complete a 10th straight season without missing a game.