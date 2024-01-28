Burns generated a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Burns is now up to 27 points (8G, 19A) in 48 games, putting him on pace for about a 45-point season. The days of getting 70-80 points out of Burns are gone, but he's still a decent blueliner for fantasy purposes. He's currently averaging about 21 minutes per game skating on the Canes' top defensive pairing opposite Jaccob Slavin.