Burns generated a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
Burns is now up to 27 points (8G, 19A) in 48 games, putting him on pace for about a 45-point season. The days of getting 70-80 points out of Burns are gone, but he's still a decent blueliner for fantasy purposes. He's currently averaging about 21 minutes per game skating on the Canes' top defensive pairing opposite Jaccob Slavin.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Three-point night Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Three helpers against Habs•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Adds two points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Slings helper in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Hits major career milestone•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Five shots in win•