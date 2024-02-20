Burns scored a power-play goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Burns had gone 15 games without a goal and four contests without a point before tallying in the third period Monday. The 38-year-old defenseman hasn't had the same level of scoring dominance as in past years -- he's at nine goals and 31 points through 55 outings. Burns has added 135 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating, and while his offense is down, he's still seeing top-four minutes.