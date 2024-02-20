Burns scored a power-play goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Burns had gone 15 games without a goal and four contests without a point before tallying in the third period Monday. The 38-year-old defenseman hasn't had the same level of scoring dominance as in past years -- he's at nine goals and 31 points through 55 outings. Burns has added 135 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating, and while his offense is down, he's still seeing top-four minutes.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Two helpers in Thursday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Registers PP helper Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Three-point night Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Three helpers against Habs•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Adds two points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Slings helper in loss•