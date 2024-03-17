Burns recorded a pair of assists, two hits, a blocked shot and one shot on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Now with just 35 points in 67 games, Burns is having an off-year following his 61-point season in 2022-23. It may be that Father Time has finally caught up with the 38-year-old blueliner, who is now in his 19th NHL season. For now, he continues to see healthy minutes with an average TOI of 21:48, although this represents a decline from his previous two seasons (23:13 and 26:08, respectively).