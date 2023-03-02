Burns produced an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Burns set up a Jordan Staal tally in the third period. Over his last 15 games, Burns has racked up six goals, 10 assists and a plus-13 rating, and he's been held off the scoresheet just twice in the span. The 37-year-old could soon face competition for his power-play role after the Hurricanes acquired Shayne Gostisbehere from the Coyotes. Still, Burns should be a solid fantasy option -- he's at 45 points (17 on the power play), 182 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 59 appearances.