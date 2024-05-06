Burns logged an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 1.

Burns has a helper in consecutive contests, and he's up to three points through six playoff contests. The 39-year-old defenseman has added 12 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating this postseason. He's still taking on massive minutes in a top-four role, so Burns should be capable of adding respectable scoring numbers during the playoffs.