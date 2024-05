Burns logged an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers in Game 4.

Burns has three helpers over his last five games. Through nine playoff outings, the veteran defenseman has produced four points, 22 shots on net, 15 blocks, six hits and a plus-5 rating. The 39-year-old remains on the top pairing and still sees a healthy amount of power-play time despite an increased role their for Brady Skjei.