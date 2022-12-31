Burns notched two power-play assists in Friday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Burns helped out on goals by Stefan Noesen and Andrei Svechnikov as the Hurricanes cruised to the win. The two-assist effort will give Burns 12 points (six on the power play) in 13 outings in December. The top-pairing defenseman is up to four tallies, 22 helpers, 13 power-play points, 112 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 36 contests overall.