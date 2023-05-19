Burns logged a power-play assist, eight shots on goal, nine blocked shots, five hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 quadruple-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 1.

Burns led the Hurricanes with 54:43 of ice time, which is no small feat for a 38-year-old. He's picked up two goals and two assists over his last three contests since he snapped a five-game drought. The blueliner has nine points, 49 shots, 21 hits, 23 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 12 playoff outings as the Hurricanes' most effective scoring threat on defense.