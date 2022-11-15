Burns notched two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Burns set up goals by third-liners Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal in the first period. This was Burns' second multi-point game of the year. He hasn't posted points in back-to-back outings since a five-game streak from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3, but he remains a solid scoring threat from the blue line. The 37-year-old is up to three goals, nine helpers, 63 shots, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 16 appearances.