Burns picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

Burns got the secondary assist on the overtime winner and his 800th NHL point (231 goals, 569 assists) in 1,284 games. The 37-year-old is on pace to record his second consecutive 50-plus point season and seventh of his 19-year career. Burns is the highest active scorer from the blue line and 17th all-time. If he continues his current pace, he will move past Sergei Gonchar and Doug Wilson, and into 15th all-time by year-end.