Burns scored a goal and an assist on two shots, leading the Hurricanes to a 5-4 overtime win over the Kings on Tuesday.
Burns opened the scoring Tuesday, sniping a shot top corner to beat Pheonix Copley. He would also add an assist on Sebastian Aho's game-winning power-play goal. This game extends Burns' point streak to six games, with seven points in that span. The former Shark has nine goals and 36 points in 50 games.
