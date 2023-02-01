Burns scored a goal and an assist on two shots, leading the Hurricanes to a 5-4 overtime win over the Kings on Tuesday.

Burns opened the scoring Tuesday, sniping a shot top corner to beat Pheonix Copley. He would also add an assist on Sebastian Aho's game-winning power-play goal. This game extends Burns' point streak to six games, with seven points in that span. The former Shark has nine goals and 36 points in 50 games.