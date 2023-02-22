Burns posted two assists and three shots in the Hurricanes' 4-1 victory over the Blues on Tuesday.
Burns picked up helpers on Andrei Svechnikov's second goal and Sebastian Aho's goal. This performance extends Burns' point streak to four games, picking up six points in that span. In his first year as a Hurricane, Burns has 11 goals and 43 points in 56 games.
