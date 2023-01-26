Burns scored a goal in Carolina's 3-2 overtime win against the Stars on Wednesday.
Burns found the back of the net at 4:55 of the second period. The 37-year-old was held to a goal and no assists over six contests from Jan. 5-15, but he's now on a three-game point streak. Burns has eight goals and 32 points in 38 games in 2022-23.
