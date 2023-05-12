Burns scored late in the second period during Carolina's 3-2 overtime win against the Devils on Thursday.

Burns has played great this postseason, but it hasn't always showed up on the scoresheet. He has goals in two straight games, which is what you want from the offensive defender. Yet, those are the only two goals he has through 11 postseason contests. The goals come on the heels of five straight games without a single point. He hasn't been the electric offensive threat managers hope they're rostering when they think of Burns' reputation.