Burns recorded a pair of power-play assists in Monday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Burns teed up Sebastian Aho for the opening goal early in the first period before grabbing a second assist in the second, when Stefan Noesen deflected his shot past Ilya Sorokin to extend Carolina's lead to 2-0. Burns was productive in his first year with the Hurricanes, tallying 18 goals, 43 assists and a plus-19 rating while playing all 82 games.