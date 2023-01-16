De Haan secured an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

De Haan's secondary helper helped him match his offensive total from last season, when he produced only eight points through 69 games for Chicago. But this time, with Carolina, he's done it in 34 fewer games, and despite the team switch resulting in a six-minute drop in ice time. The Hurricanes are utilizing de Haan on the third defensive pair in his second stint with the team.