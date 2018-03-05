Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Falls short against Winnipeg
Ward gave up three goals on 23 shots in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
Ward had been playing well entering Sunday's game, but he was no match for one of the top teams in the Western Conference. With the loss, the veteran netminder falls to 19-10-4 on the season with a .909 save percentage. He's been up-and-down this year, but Ward makes for a decent fantasy play down the stretch as the Hurricanes try to battle for a playoff spot.
