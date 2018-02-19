Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Struggles in loss

Ward made only 18 saves on 21 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils on Sunday.

The Hurricanes have allowed the fewest shots on goal per game, but that can only take them so far if Ward is going to have performances like this. Though the 33-year-old has a 2.59 save percentage, his .911 save percentage is far from encouraging. It is also in line with his career save percentage (.909), so there is little reason to expect improvement.