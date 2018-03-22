Play

Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Tabbed to start Thursday

Ward will start in goal Thursday against the visiting Coyotes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The 34-year-old netminder has had trouble handling the Coyotes throughout his career, as evidenced by a 2.99 GAA and .890 save percentage against them through 11 outings. He'll look to snap a four-game losing streak in this next one.

