Lindholm has just two assists in his last 11 games, despite averaging 18:39 in ice time over that stretch, including 2:14 on the power play.

Lindholm's latest soft patch puts him on pace for a 41-point season, which is right in line with his career totals. From a fantasy perspective, he's been pretty much as advertised this season, but for a guy who's currently seeing top-six minutes, he should be producing more. He is best left to the waiver wire in most formats.