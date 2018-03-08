Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Mired in scoring slump
Lindholm has just two assists in his last 11 games, despite averaging 18:39 in ice time over that stretch, including 2:14 on the power play.
Lindholm's latest soft patch puts him on pace for a 41-point season, which is right in line with his career totals. From a fantasy perspective, he's been pretty much as advertised this season, but for a guy who's currently seeing top-six minutes, he should be producing more. He is best left to the waiver wire in most formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Collects two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Scores lone goal for 'Canes on Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Ice time on decline•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Tallies pair of goals•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Out Friday with suspected illness•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...