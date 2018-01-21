Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Tallies pair of goals
Lindholm scored twice and recorded five shots on goal in a 3-1 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.
The 23-year-old isn't picking up as many helpers as he did a season ago, but he's scoring goals at a new career rate. He owns a career-best 14.8 shooting percentage and is on pace for more shots on goal than he had in 2016-17. Lindholm has been the model of consistency all season too, having gone more than two straight games without a point just once.
