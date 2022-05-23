Andersen (lower body) was on the ice for a portion of Monday's practice, though coach Rod Brind'Amour wouldn't provide more of an update, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

At this point, Andersen should be considered status quo heading into Game 4 against the Rangers on Tuesday, so fantasy players should continue to expect him to remain sidelined indefinitely until the team provides a clearer update. As long as Antti Raanta continues to get his team through, the Canes are unlikely to rush Andersen back into the nets.