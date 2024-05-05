Andersen will guard the road net in Game 1 against the Rangers on Sunday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Andersen was superb in the first round of the postseason, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.25 GAA and a .912 save percentage against the Islanders. The Rangers rank fifth in the playoffs with 3.75 goals per contest.
