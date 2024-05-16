Andersen will guard the home goal versus the Rangers in Thursday's Game 6, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Andersen has won his last two outings, allowing four goals on 46 shots in those contests. He is 6-3 with a 2.46 GAA and a .902 save percentage over nine playoff outings, and he has yet to lose on home ice this postseason. A win Thursday for Andersen and hte Hurricanes would force a Game 7 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.