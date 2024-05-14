Andersen turned aside 20 of 21 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Andersen was solid Monday night as the Hurricanes were on the brink of elimination at Madison Square Garden. The 34-year-old did not face a heavy workload as Carolina played with more structure in front of the goaltender. It was only the second time in Andersen's nine starts so far this postseason that he's allowed less than two goals in a game. Carolina will need the veteran to be at his best again Thursday in Game 6 against New York. Andersen is 6-3 with a 2.46 GAA and a .902 save percentage during the playoffs.