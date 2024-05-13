Andersen was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road for Game 5 against the Rangers.

Andersen was almost certainly going to get the start after helping the team stave off elimination by stopping 22 of 25 shots in Game 4. Still, the veteran netminder is sporting a lackluster .874 save percentage over his last four appearances. At this point, if Andersen can extend the series again, he should remain between the pipes heading into Game 6.