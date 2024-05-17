Andersen made 19 saves on 23 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6.

Carolina had two separate two goal leads in Thursday's loss, but Andersen and the Hurricanes couldn't keep the door shut. Carolina went up 2-0 early in the second period, but New York answered back less then a minute later after Andersen lost his footing in the crease. New York went on to dominate the third period -- Chris Kreider scored a natural hat trick to complete the comeback for the Rangers. Andersen finished the postseason with a 6-4 record alongside a 2.62 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The 34-year-old veteran has one more year remaining on his current deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025-26.