Andersen stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers in Game 4.

Andersen got the nod for Game 4 after Pyotr Kochetkov couldn't turn the Hurricanes' fortunes around in Game 3. Andersen didn't have a great performance Saturday, but he did just enough to keep Carolina's season alive for one more game. The 34-year-old is now 5-3 with a 2.63 GAA and an .897 save percentage through eight playoff outings. It won't get easier moving forward, as the Hurricanes are still facing elimination as the series shifts back to New York for Game 5 on Monday.