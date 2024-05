Andersen is set to guard the home goal against the Rangers in Game 4 on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Andersen is drawing back in after Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 22 of 25 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to New York in Game 3 on Thursday. The 34-year-old Andersen has a 2.58 GAA and an .899 save percentage across seven playoff outings this year. The Rangers have made life difficult for opposing goaltenders by averaging 3.71 goals per contest in the 2024 postseason.