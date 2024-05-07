Andersen will defend the road goal during Game 2 versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Adam Gold of 99.9 The Fan reports.

Andersen struggled a bit against New York's potent offensive attack in Sunday's Game 1, surrendering four goals on just 23 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. The Rangers will undoubtedly continue to be a challenging opponent for Andersen, but Sunday was just the second time the 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in a game through 22 regular-season and playoff appearances combined in 2023-24, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him fare better in Game 2.