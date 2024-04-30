Andersen will patrol the home crease Tuesday in Game 5 against the Islanders, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Andersen is coming off a 32-save effort in a 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Islanders on Saturday in Game 4. He has stopped 103 of 112 shots en route to a 3-1 record this postseason. The Hurricanes can advance to the second round of the playoffs with a victory in Tuesday's contest.
