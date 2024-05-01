Andersen made 22 saves Tuesday in a 6-3 win over the Islanders in Game 5 of the Hurricanes' first-round series.

Carolina never trailed in the game as they cruise into the second round. Andersen has a firm hold on the No. 1 job in net for the 'Canes after beginning the playoffs with a 4-1 record, 2.25 GAA and .912 save percentage, but he faces a tougher test in the next round against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Rangers.