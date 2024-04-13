Andersen made 29 saves in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

St. Louis twice grabbed a one-goal lead, but Andersen shut the door after the second one early in the second period and the Hurricanes came roaring back. The veteran netminder has been almost unbeatable since returning to action a little over a month ago, going 9-1-0 in 10 starts with a 1.30 GAA and .951 save percentage, and his performance has been one of the big reasons why Carolina is still in the hunt for the top seed in the Eastern Conference -- the 'Canes sits one point back of the Rangers, with each team having two games left on their schedule.