Andersen stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Islanders.

After alternating starts with Pyotr Kochetkov late in the regular season, Andersen's now started each of the first three games against the Islanders, posting an excellent .922 save percentage while helping the Canes jump out to a convincing 3-0 series lead. The 34-year-old netminder figures to be back in goal Saturday as Carolina will look for an opening-series sweep in Game 4 on the road.