Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Expected to start in Game 3

Andersen is slated to guard the road goal versus the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday.

Andersen looks set to continue his run as the Hurricanes' starter after helping the team to a comeback win in Game 2. He stopped 23 of 26 shots in Game 2 and has won five of his last six outings. Andersen has allowed eight goals on 49 shots over two contests against the Golden Knights, but he showed an ability to lock in later in the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Canadiens and will try to do that again.