Andersen stopped 33 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Andersen had a fairly easy time between the pipes, continuing his success from late in the regular season. He's won three games in a row and 10 of his last 11 outings since he returned from a blood clotting issue at the start of March. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour rotated between Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov down the stretch, but it's unclear at this time if that pattern will continue during the playoffs, as it may have been designed to keep Andersen from being overworked before the postseason. Game 2 is Monday in Raleigh.