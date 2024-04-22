Andersen will patrol the home crease in Game 2 against the Islanders on Monday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Andersen will make consecutive starts for the first time since returning from a blood clotting issue in early March. He has surrendered two goals or fewer in 10 of 11 outings during that span, including Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders to begin the 2024 playoffs.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Cruises to Game 1 win•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Starting playoff opener•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Ready for postseason•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Resting for season finale•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Back in win column Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Friday•