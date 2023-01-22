Andersen will defend the road net Saturday against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Andersen has won his past three starts, stopping 84 of 89 shots. He has a record of 8-3-0 this season with a 2.43 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The Islanders rank 24th in the league this campaign with 2.96 goals per game.
