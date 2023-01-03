Andersen (lower body) is expected to return in the second week of January, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Andersen's absence looks to be nearing a close after almost two months. The timeline provided suggests he'll miss at least Tuesday's game versus the Rangers and Thursday's game versus the Predators. Once he returns, the Hurricanes are likely to roll with a trio of goalies thanks to strong stretches of play from Pyotr Kochetkov and Antti Raanta in Andersen's absence.