Andersen will get the starting nod at home against Columbus on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen was 7-0-0 since returning from his 50-game absence before yielding three goals in a loss to Boston on Thursday. Still, he owns a terrific 1.38 GAA and .949 save percentage in eight games since his return. The veteran netminder continues to alternate starts with Pyotr Kochetkov, likely in an attempt to keep Andersen fresh for the postseason.